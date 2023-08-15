Summer Book Week: Changing tides through the eyes of librarians

Since the dawn of the profession, librarians’ job descriptions have continuously evolved with changes in culture and technology. Perhaps now more than ever, librarians’ roles in the community as “experts in curation” are facing unparalleled scrutiny— riding a cultural wave of misinformation and changing tides with rapidly advancing technology. But a librarian’s job is much more than what’s reported in the headlines.

Our guests this hour speak on the vast service provided by libraries and the dedicated staff that operate them, and how these institutions and professionals are positioning themselves to face yet another shift in the times. Our guests:

