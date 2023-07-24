What should music fans know about the Harlem Renaissance?
Duke Ellington, Fats Waller, Ethel Waters, and Louis Armstrong used to be household names -- and they still are, for many of us. The JCC Summer Series wants music fans of all ages to know their work, and they're celebrating the centenary of the Harlem Renaissance.
We talk about the power of Black voices and musicians, and we have live music as well. Our guests:
- Michael Lasser, music historian, author, and former host of “Fascinatin' Rhythm”
- Connie Fredericks-Malone, singer
- Scott Bradley, accompanying musician