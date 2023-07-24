© 2023 WXXI News
What should music fans know about the Harlem Renaissance?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 24, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT
Duke Ellington, Fats Waller, Ethel Waters, and Louis Armstrong used to be household names -- and they still are, for many of us. The JCC Summer Series wants music fans of all ages to know their work, and they're celebrating the centenary of the Harlem Renaissance.

We talk about the power of Black voices and musicians, and we have live music as well. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
