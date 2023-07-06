CITY Magazine's July issue, and the best ways to play this summer
Arm wrestling, ballroom culture, the wild west of video games (aka, esports). The theme of this month’s edition of CITY Magazine is “play,” and as editor Leah Stacy writes, “Play is such a vital part of life, and there’s no better time than a Rochester July to think about it.”
This hour, we talk about CITY’S July issue and the best ways for you to play this summer. Our guests:
- Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
- Racquel Stephen, CITY Magazine contributor, and WXXI News health reporter
- Ryan Yarmel, CITY Magazine contributor, and music director/host for WRUR and WITH
- David Andreatta, CITY Magazine contributor WXXI investigations editor