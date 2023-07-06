© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

CITY Magazine's July issue, and the best ways to play this summer

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 6, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT
(foreground) Racquel Stephen, and (background) Ryan Yarmel and Leah Stacy on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Racquel Stephen, and (background) Ryan Yarmel and Leah Stacy on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, July 6, 2023

Arm wrestling, ballroom culture, the wild west of video games (aka, esports). The theme of this month’s edition of CITY Magazine is “play,” and as editor Leah Stacy writes, “Play is such a vital part of life, and there’s no better time than a Rochester July to think about it.”

This hour, we talk about CITY’S July issue and the best ways for you to play this summer. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack