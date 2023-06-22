Primary candidate for Geneva's mayoral race

A mayoral race in the heart of the Finger Lakes has sparked some political divisions.

Democratic incumbent Stephen Valentino did not get his party’s designation; Geneva City Councilmember Jan Regan did. Republicans endorsed Valentino for the November election, and now Valentino is challenging Regan in the Democratic primary. If he wins, it’s possible that there would be no opponent in November. Regan calls it political games. Valentino calls it reaching across the aisle.

This hour, we discuss the race and the state of the City of Geneva. Our guest:



*Note: Stephen Valentino was invited to join this discussion, but did not participate. He will be offered equal time. Jan Regan is the sister of WRUR “Open Tunings” host Scott Regan.