© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Primary candidate for Geneva's mayoral race

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT
Jan Regan on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Jan Regan on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, June 22, 2023

A mayoral race in the heart of the Finger Lakes has sparked some political divisions.

Democratic incumbent Stephen Valentino did not get his party’s designation; Geneva City Councilmember Jan Regan did. Republicans endorsed Valentino for the November election, and now Valentino is challenging Regan in the Democratic primary. If he wins, it’s possible that there would be no opponent in November. Regan calls it political games. Valentino calls it reaching across the aisle.

This hour, we discuss the race and the state of the City of Geneva. Our guest:

*Note: Stephen Valentino was invited to join this discussion, but did not participate. He will be offered equal time. Jan Regan is the sister of WRUR “Open Tunings” host Scott Regan.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack