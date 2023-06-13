© 2023 WXXI News
Primary candidates for Rochester City School Board, part one

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 13, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT
Maria Cruz and Isaiah Santiago on "Connections"
Maria Cruz and Isaiah Santiago on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

What are some of the biggest issues facing the Rochester City School District? It’s a question we address with all of the candidates running in this month’s primary election for Rochester City School Board. Seven candidates are vying for four designated Democratic ballot lines in the general election.

This hour, we hear from the first group of candidates.* Our guests:

*The second group of candidates will join us on Thursday at noon.**A third candidate, Jacqueline Griffin, was scheduled to participate, but did not arrive for the discussion.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
