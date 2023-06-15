Primary candidates for Rochester City School Board, part two

We continue our conversations with primary candidates for Rochester City School Board. Seven board members are vying for four designated Democratic ballot lines in the general election.

This hour, we talk with the second group of candidates about the biggest issues facing the district and how they plan to address them. Our guests:



*To hear Part One of this conversation, click here.

The candidates also spoke at a recorded Zoom forum organized by The Children's Agenda on June 12, 2023.