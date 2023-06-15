© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Primary candidates for Rochester City School Board, part two

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 15, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT
(foreground) Ricardo Adams, and (background) Vince Felder and Beatriz LeBron on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Ricardo Adams, and (background) Vince Felder and Beatriz LeBron on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, June 15, 2023

We continue our conversations with primary candidates for Rochester City School Board. Seven board members are vying for four designated Democratic ballot lines in the general election.

This hour, we talk with the second group of candidates about the biggest issues facing the district and how they plan to address them. Our guests:

*To hear Part One of this conversation, click here.

The candidates also spoke at a recorded Zoom forum organized by The Children's Agenda on June 12, 2023.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack