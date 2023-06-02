Previewing the 11th Annual Rochester Real Beer Expo

The 11th annual Rochester Real Beer Expo will take place Saturday, June 10 at Innovative Field. The expo is Rochester's premier celebration of craft beer, featuring 65 breweries from near and far, each encouraged to bring their wildest and most avant garde offerings.

This year marks a new era for the expo, with a change of venue from its former home on Gregory Street to Innovative Field, and a passing of the torch as curator from Joe McBane, former owner of Tap & Mallet, to Will Cleveland.

To talk about the expo, guest host Gino Fanelli will be joined by:

