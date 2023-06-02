© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Previewing the 11th Annual Rochester Real Beer Expo

By Gino Fanelli
Published June 2, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT
Will Cleveland, Zach Allard and guest host Gino Fanelli on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, June 2, 2023
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Will Cleveland, Zach Allard and guest host Gino Fanelli on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, June 2, 2023

The 11th annual Rochester Real Beer Expo will take place Saturday, June 10 at Innovative Field. The expo is Rochester's premier celebration of craft beer, featuring 65 breweries from near and far, each encouraged to bring their wildest and most avant garde offerings.

This year marks a new era for the expo, with a change of venue from its former home on Gregory Street to Innovative Field, and a passing of the torch as curator from Joe McBane, former owner of Tap & Mallet, to Will Cleveland.

To talk about the expo, guest host Gino Fanelli will be joined by:

Connections
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli covers City Hall. He joined the staff a reporter in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
See stories by Gino Fanelli