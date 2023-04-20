Status of New York State's Pot Industry
It's 420! The storied weed holiday celebrated by cannabis connoisseurs the world over.
Today, guest host Gino Fanelli will be talking about the status of New York's pot industry, and how longtime growers are working to enter the legal market. Our guests:
- Jeff Medford, a longtime cannabis grower and founding member of the NYS Green Coalition
- Grant "SkribeDaGod" Atkins, a school teacher, musician, and cannabis entrepreneur with 6Point Canna and Lambsbreath
- Chris Alexander, executive director of the state Office of Cannabis Management
- Jeremy Cooney, State Senator