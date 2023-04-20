© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Status of New York State's Pot Industry

By Gino Fanelli
Published April 20, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT
Jeff Medford and guest host Gino Fanelli on Connections
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Jeff Medford and guest host Gino Fanelli on "Connections with Evan Dawson"
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

It's 420! The storied weed holiday celebrated by cannabis connoisseurs the world over.

Today, guest host Gino Fanelli will be talking about the status of New York's pot industry, and how longtime growers are working to enter the legal market. Our guests:

  • Jeff Medford, a longtime cannabis grower and founding member of the NYS Green Coalition
  • Grant "SkribeDaGod" Atkins, a school teacher, musician, and cannabis entrepreneur with 6Point Canna and Lambsbreath
  • Chris Alexander, executive director of the state Office of Cannabis Management
  • Jeremy Cooney, State Senator
Connections
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli covers City Hall. He joined the staff a reporter in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
See stories by Gino Fanelli