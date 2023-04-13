© 2023 WXXI News
Is it okay to like “good art” by “bad people?”

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 13, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT
Chris Thompson, Brenda Tremblay, and Daniel Kushner on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Chris Thompson, Brenda Tremblay, and Daniel Kushner on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, April 13, 2023
Is it okay to like “good art” by “bad people?” It’s a question posed by Judith Shulevitz, writing for the Atlantic this month.
More than five years after the start of the #MeToo movement, Shulevitz reexamines how we treat art that was created by people who did bad deeds.

Our guests discuss it:

