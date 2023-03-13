© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Avi Israel on the overdose epidemic and his family's story

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 13, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT
Avi Israel on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Avi Israel on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, March 13, 2023
After a tragic loss, a Buffalo-based father has made it his mission to “save the Michaels of the world.” Avi Israel’s son Michael took his own life when he was unable to access treatment for an addiction to opioids. Since Michael’s passing, Israel founded a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for people who struggle to find resources and treatment for addiction.

He joins us this hour to share his family’s story. Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
