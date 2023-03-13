Avi Israel on the overdose epidemic and his family's story
After a tragic loss, a Buffalo-based father has made it his mission to “save the Michaels of the world.” Avi Israel’s son Michael took his own life when he was unable to access treatment for an addiction to opioids. Since Michael’s passing, Israel founded a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for people who struggle to find resources and treatment for addiction.
He joins us this hour to share his family’s story. Our guest:
- Avi Israel, founder, president, and CEO of Save the Michaels of the World