Connections

Discussing the value of mentorship with the Disability EmpowHer Network

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 23, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST
Stephanie Woodward, Abby Wood, and Mandie McGinnis on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Stephanie Woodward, Abby Wood, and Mandie McGinnis on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, February 23, 2023
We talk with representatives from the Disability EmpowHer Network. The nonprofit organization is run by and for girls and women with disabilities. It provides mentoring and skill-building opportunities for participants to develop to their highest potential and have the confidence to lead.

We talked with organization representatives two years ago. This hour, we discuss the successes it has had since then, and the value of mentorship. Our guests:

  • Stephanie Woodward, attorney and executive director of Disability EmpowHer Network
  • Mandie McGinnis, lead coordinator for Disability EmpowHer Network’s EmpowHer ROC+ and co-coordinator of EmpowHer ROC
  • Abby Wood, member of EmpowHer ROC and student Webster Schroeder High School
  • Giana Bisnett, member of EmpowHer ROC and student at Greece Athena High School

This show was produced by WXXI’s Inclusion Desk, focusing on disabilities and inclusion.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
