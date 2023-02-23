Discussing the value of mentorship with the Disability EmpowHer Network

We talk with representatives from the Disability EmpowHer Network. The nonprofit organization is run by and for girls and women with disabilities. It provides mentoring and skill-building opportunities for participants to develop to their highest potential and have the confidence to lead.

We talked with organization representatives two years ago. This hour, we discuss the successes it has had since then, and the value of mentorship. Our guests:



Stephanie Woodward, attorney and executive director of Disability EmpowHer Network

Mandie McGinnis, lead coordinator for Disability EmpowHer Network’s EmpowHer ROC+ and co-coordinator of EmpowHer ROC

Abby Wood, member of EmpowHer ROC and student Webster Schroeder High School

Giana Bisnett, member of EmpowHer ROC and student at Greece Athena High School

This show was produced by WXXI’s Inclusion Desk, focusing on disabilities and inclusion.