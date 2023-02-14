© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing the toxic influence of people like Andrew Tate

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 14, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST
(foreground) Matt Liston and Matthew Martin Nickoloff, and (background) Melanie Funchess and Jordan O'Connor on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Matt Liston and Matthew Martin Nickoloff, and (background) Melanie Funchess and Jordan O'Connor on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Influencers like Andrew Tate have had a massive effect on teenage boys and young men. Tate in particular has become popular through his videos, which promote misogyny and violence. Many parents aren’t aware of what their kids are being exposed to.

How can we counter the influence of someone like Tate? Our guests:

  • Jordan O’Connor, student athlete and senior at Hobart College
  • Melanie Funchess, CEO and principal of Ubuntu Village Works LLC
  • Matthew Martin Nickoloff, pastor of the South Wedge Mission
  • Matt Liston, community trainer at the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence is Community Trainer, and social work graduate student at the University at Buffalo
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack