Discussing the toxic influence of people like Andrew Tate
Influencers like Andrew Tate have had a massive effect on teenage boys and young men. Tate in particular has become popular through his videos, which promote misogyny and violence. Many parents aren’t aware of what their kids are being exposed to.
How can we counter the influence of someone like Tate? Our guests:
- Jordan O’Connor, student athlete and senior at Hobart College
- Melanie Funchess, CEO and principal of Ubuntu Village Works LLC
- Matthew Martin Nickoloff, pastor of the South Wedge Mission
- Matt Liston, community trainer at the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence is Community Trainer, and social work graduate student at the University at Buffalo