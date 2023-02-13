Paul Vick, plane crash survivor and author of "Where the Cotton Grows"

Longtime Rochester resident Paul Vick holds a tragic distinction: for many years, he was the youngest sole survivor of a commercial plane crash in world history. Vick was not even two years old when he survived the crash in a rural part of China in the 1940s. His parents, who were serving a missionaries, died as a result, as did his older brother. He was rescued by farmers and was eventually brought to live with family in Rochester.

Vick joins us to talk about his book, “Where the Cotton Grows,” which details not only the crash, but a life of service that followed. Our guest:

