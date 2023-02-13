© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Paul Vick, plane crash survivor and author of "Where the Cotton Grows"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 13, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST
Paul Vick on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, February 13, 2023
Longtime Rochester resident Paul Vick holds a tragic distinction: for many years, he was the youngest sole survivor of a commercial plane crash in world history. Vick was not even two years old when he survived the crash in a rural part of China in the 1940s. His parents, who were serving a missionaries, died as a result, as did his older brother. He was rescued by farmers and was eventually brought to live with family in Rochester.

Vick joins us to talk about his book, “Where the Cotton Grows,” which details not only the crash, but a life of service that followed. Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
