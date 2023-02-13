© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the staffing crisis for non-profit direct support professionals

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 13, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST
Donna Deedee and Karen Zandi (foreground), and Tracy Petrichick and Jevon Brown (background) on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Donna Deedee and Karen Zandi (foreground), and Tracy Petrichick and Jevon Brown (background) on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, February 13, 2023
Leaders of non-profit organizations that support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities say their staffs are facing a crisis. Those leaders say that the state is showing preferential treatment when it comes to wage increases – giving bumps in pay to state-operated workers, but leaving out individuals that work for non-profits.

What does that mean for the tenure of these professionals and the people and families they support? Our guests discuss it:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
