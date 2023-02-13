Discussing the staffing crisis for non-profit direct support professionals
Leaders of non-profit organizations that support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities say their staffs are facing a crisis. Those leaders say that the state is showing preferential treatment when it comes to wage increases – giving bumps in pay to state-operated workers, but leaving out individuals that work for non-profits.
What does that mean for the tenure of these professionals and the people and families they support? Our guests discuss it:
- Tracy Petrichick, president and CEO of the Arc of Monroe
- Jevon Brown, residential manager and direct care staff member at the Arc of Monroe
- Dave Irish, parent, and chair of the Board of Governors of the Arc New York
- Donna Deedee, president and CEO of Holy Childhood and Special Touch Bakery
- Karen Zandi, president and CEO of Mary Cariola Children’s Center
- Sarah Clark, New York State Assemblymember, District 136