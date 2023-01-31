© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Understanding the push to increase the state's Medicaid reimbursement rate for nursing homes

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 31, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST
Nursing home representatives say there’s a looming crisis for more than 125,000 seniors in our community. They’re pushing for an increase in the Medicaid reimbursement rate; they say the funding will help ensure nursing home residents get the care and services they need and deserve.

This is the first of multiple conversations we’ll have on this issue. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
