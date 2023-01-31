Understanding the push to increase the state's Medicaid reimbursement rate for nursing homes
Nursing home representatives say there’s a looming crisis for more than 125,000 seniors in our community. They’re pushing for an increase in the Medicaid reimbursement rate; they say the funding will help ensure nursing home residents get the care and services they need and deserve.
This is the first of multiple conversations we’ll have on this issue. Our guests:
- Glen Cooper, CEO of Friendly Senior Living
- Sue Murty, administrator for St. Ann’s Home
- Jen Lunsford, New York State Assemblymember, District 135