Discussing the "Flush Forum" and public restrooms in downtown Rochester
Local groups are pushing to make public toilets available in downtown Rochester 24/7. A "Flush Forum" was held over the weekend, with proponents sharing how open, public restrooms would serve the downtown community and people who are unhoused and do not have access to bathrooms.
This hour, our guests discuss the issue, address pushback, and share what's happening in other cities across the country that have navigated this issue. Our guests:
- Rev. Lane-Mairead Campbell, minister at First Universalist Church of Rochester
- Nick Coulter, co-founder, executive vice president, and chief of development and community engagement at Person Centered Housing Options
- Mary Lupien, vice president of Rochester City Council