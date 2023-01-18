© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the "Flush Forum" and public restrooms in downtown Rochester

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST
Rev. Lane-Mairead Campbell and Nick Coulter on "Connections."
Rev. Lane-Mairead Campbell and Nick Coulter appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
Local groups are pushing to make public toilets available in downtown Rochester 24/7. A "Flush Forum" was held over the weekend, with proponents sharing how open, public restrooms would serve the downtown community and people who are unhoused and do not have access to bathrooms.

This hour, our guests discuss the issue, address pushback, and share what's happening in other cities across the country that have navigated this issue. Our guests:

  • Rev. Lane-Mairead Campbell, minister at First Universalist Church of Rochester
  • Nick Coulter, co-founder, executive vice president, and chief of development and community engagement at Person Centered Housing Options
  • Mary Lupien, vice president of Rochester City Council
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack the producer of Connections with Evan Dawson and Unleashed: The Pet Show. She joined the WXXI News team from WHEC-TV, where she produced newscasts and The Olympic Zone, and from the University of Rochester, where she served as an assistant director of public relations. Her background extends to television sports and entertainment, and to communications and social media management for non-profits.
