Building 24/7 toilet access in downtown Rochester

An event in downtown Rochester over the weekend was designed to provide an opportunity for churches, businesses, and residents to gather and learn about the importance of having 24-hour bathroom access.

The ‘Flush Forum,’ as it was dubbed, was organized at First Universalist Church on S. Clinton Avenue, with the goal of eventually making downtown toilet facilities available on a 24/ basis.

Panelists at Saturday’s forum discussed how these toilets would serve Rochester’s growing downtown community, especially homeless people who otherwise do not have access to bathrooms.

Reverend Lane-Mairead Campbell is a minister at First Universalist, where they said the church has been advocating for 24/7 Restroom access in the downtown area for the past decade.

Campbell said that they want to see a Rochester that is vital, and that is caring for all people.

Stephanie Ballard / WXXI News Rev. Lane-Mairead Campbell, minister of First Universalist Church.

“We do have huge, economic disparities here in Rochester as downtown, we see this issue around 24/7 restroom access being important because if we’re not providing for people’s basic bodily human needs, we cannot expect people to be able to advocate for themselves in a larger scale,” said Campbell.

The moderator for the weekend forum, Nick Coulter, who is co-founder and executive director for the organization Person-Centered Housing Options, said that he works closely with the Universalist Church on outreach efforts for the homeless.

Stephanie Ballard / WXXI News Rochester Councilmember Mary Lupien and Nick Coulter, who is a social worker and executive director of Person Centered Housing Options.

Coulter said there aren’t a lot of places available downtown for people to use the bathroom.

“Any method that reduces the need for environmental services to clean up these areas where people are using the bathroom, any way that we can reduce the risk of people being put in jail for using the bathroom, outside, etc., any risks that can (be reduced), our agency is supportive of,” said Coulter.

The discussion on Saturday also included representatives from Portland, Oregon who have worked with that city to establish public toilets.

The goal of advocates at Saturday’s forum is to bring 24/7 public restrooms to Rochester’s downtown in 2024.

