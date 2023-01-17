How a local coffee shop is helping people in recovery

"I wish my parents were alive today. They would be very proud of me." And "I literally owe my life and sobriety to this place and all of you." Those sentiments are from women who have served as staff members at Coffee Connection, a nonprofit coffee shop on South Avenue that provides comprehensive support and employment for women recovering from addiction, trauma, and incarceration.

This hour, we're joined by Coffee Connection leaders and staff to discuss their work, their stories, and what they'd like to see when it comes to broader efforts to help people in recovery. Our guests:

