Connections

How a local coffee shop is helping people in recovery

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 17, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST
Erica Abbott, Joy Bergfalk, and Amanda Harris on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Erica Abbott, Joy Bergfalk, and Amanda Harris appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
"I wish my parents were alive today. They would be very proud of me." And "I literally owe my life and sobriety to this place and all of you." Those sentiments are from women who have served as staff members at Coffee Connection, a nonprofit coffee shop on South Avenue that provides comprehensive support and employment for women recovering from addiction, trauma, and incarceration.

This hour, we're joined by Coffee Connection leaders and staff to discuss their work, their stories, and what they'd like to see when it comes to broader efforts to help people in recovery. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
