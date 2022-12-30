© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2022, part 1

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 30, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
John Cohen, Henry Padrón-Morales, and Adrienne Pettinelli on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on December 30, 2022

It's that time of year -- time to discuss favorite books that were read over the last 12 months! We continue our annual Connections tradition by talking with bookstore owners and librarians about their favorite books of the year. Their selections cross a range of genres. Get a pen and paper so you can write a book list for yourself!

Our guests:

  • John Cohen, director of the Ogden Farmers' Library
    • “1984: The Graphic Novel” by George Orwell (author) and Fido Nesti (author)
    • “The World We Make: A Novel (The Great Cities Book 2)” by N. K. Jemisin
  • Rachel Crawford, founder and owner of Akimbo Bookshop
    • “I Fear My Pain Interests You” by Stephanie LaCava
    • “The Observant” by Ravi Mangla
    • “Your Children Are Very Greatly in Danger: School Segregation in Rochester, New York” by Justin Murphy
    • “A Decolonial Feminism” by Françoise Vergès
    • “A Feminist Theory of Violence: A Decolonial Perspective” by Françoise Vergès
  • Henry Padrón-Morales, co-owner of Hipocampo Books
    • “VIP: Very Important Preschooler” by Cindy Jin (author) and Ella Bailey (illustrations)
    • “The Talk” by Alicia D. Williams
  • Adrienne Pettinelli, director of the Henrietta Public Library
    • “Mickey7: A Novel” by Edward Ashton
    • “Please Don't Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes” by Phoebe Robinson
    • “Hello, Molly!: A Memoir” by Molly Shannon
    • “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng

