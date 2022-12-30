© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2022, part 2

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 30, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST
Allison Meyers, Beth Larter, and Carrie Deming on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Allison Meyers, Beth Larter, and Carrie Deming on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on December 30, 2022
It's that time of year -- time to discuss favorite books that were read over the last 12 months! We continue our annual Connections tradition by talking with bookstore owners and librarians about their favorite books of the year. Their selections cross a range of genres. Get a pen and paper so you can write a book list for yourself!

Our guests:

  • Carrie Deming, owner of the Dog Eared Book
    • “Love & Saffron: A Novel of Friendship, Food, and Love” by Kim Fay
    • “Me (Moth)” by Amber McBride
    • “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt
    • "Mickey7: A Novel" by Edward Ashton
  • Beth Larter, elementary school librarian
    • “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
    • “Bliss Montage” by Ling Ma
    • “This Place: 150 Years Retold” by Kateri Akiwenzie-Damm
    • "Passing" by Nella Larsen
  • Allison Meyers, executive director of Writers & Books, which runs Ampersand Books
    • “Carry: A Memoir of Survival on Stolen Land” by Toni Jensen
    • “The World That the Shooter Left Us” by Cyrus Cassells
    • “Balladz” by Sharon Olds
    • “Black Fatigue: How Racism Erodes the Mind, Body, and Spirit” by Mary-Frances Winters

You can listen to Part 1 of this conversation here.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
