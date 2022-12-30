Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2022, part 2

It's that time of year -- time to discuss favorite books that were read over the last 12 months! We continue our annual Connections tradition by talking with bookstore owners and librarians about their favorite books of the year. Their selections cross a range of genres. Get a pen and paper so you can write a book list for yourself!

Our guests:



Carrie Deming, owner of the Dog Eared Book

“Love & Saffron: A Novel of Friendship, Food, and Love” by Kim Fay “Me (Moth)” by Amber McBride “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt "Mickey7: A Novel" by Edward Ashton

Beth Larter, elementary school librarian

“Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin “Bliss Montage” by Ling Ma “This Place: 150 Years Retold” by Kateri Akiwenzie-Damm "Passing" by Nella Larsen

Allison Meyers, executive director of Writers & Books, which runs Ampersand Books

“Carry: A Memoir of Survival on Stolen Land” by Toni Jensen “The World That the Shooter Left Us” by Cyrus Cassells “Balladz” by Sharon Olds “Black Fatigue: How Racism Erodes the Mind, Body, and Spirit” by Mary-Frances Winters



You can listen to Part 1 of this conversation here.