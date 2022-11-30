© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the state of medical aid in dying in New York

Published November 30, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST
Rev. Richard Gilbert on "Connections."
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Rev. Richard Gilbert appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
What options do New Yorkers have for end-of-life care if they have serious illnesses? Medical aid in dying has been authorized in ten states and Washington, D.C., but not yet in New York. Legislation is pending in Albany.

A representative from an organization called Compassion and Choices will be in Rochester on Thursday to discuss the subject. She joins us to talk about the current state medical aid in dying what New Yorkers need to know. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
