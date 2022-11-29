© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

How can Americans show solidarity with Iranian protestors?

Published November 29, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST
Mona Seghatoleslami and Shahin Monshipour on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Mona Seghatoleslami and Shahin Monshipour appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
A World Cup match on Tuesday between the U.S. and Iran has fans talking -- and asking a question: How can Americans show solidarity with Iranian protestors? More than 400 people have reportedly been killed since widespread protests began in Iran weeks ago, centered on the rights of women.

We talk with local Iranians. Our guests:

  • Shahin Monshipour, director of the International Culture and Arts Network, and retired educator at the college level
  • Hanif Rahbari, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Golisano College of Computing and Information Sciences at the Rochester Institute of Technology
  • Mona Seghatoleslami, host and producer on WXXI Classical 91.5 FM
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
