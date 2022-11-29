How can Americans show solidarity with Iranian protestors?
A World Cup match on Tuesday between the U.S. and Iran has fans talking -- and asking a question: How can Americans show solidarity with Iranian protestors? More than 400 people have reportedly been killed since widespread protests began in Iran weeks ago, centered on the rights of women.
We talk with local Iranians. Our guests:
- Shahin Monshipour, director of the International Culture and Arts Network, and retired educator at the college level
- Hanif Rahbari, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Golisano College of Computing and Information Sciences at the Rochester Institute of Technology
- Mona Seghatoleslami, host and producer on WXXI Classical 91.5 FM