How games can be used to help people learn about different religions and cultures

How can we use games and other interactive activities to better understand how our neighbors and friends celebrate different cultural and religious holidays? Local religion experts and game designers are using games as a way to teach people about religious legal codes and philosophies. How does it work? We explore it with our guests:



Owen Gottlieb, Ph.D., associate professor in the School of Interactive Games and Media at the Rochester Institute of Technology, founder and director of RIT's Interaction, Media and Learning Lab, and founder and director of the Initiative in Religion, Culture and Policy at the RIT MAGIC Center

Muhammad Shafiq, Ph.D., professor of religious studies at Nazareth College, and Muslim clergy member