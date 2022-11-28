© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

How games can be used to help people learn about different religions and cultures

Published November 28, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST
How can we use games and other interactive activities to better understand how our neighbors and friends celebrate different cultural and religious holidays? Local religion experts and game designers are using games as a way to teach people about religious legal codes and philosophies. How does it work? We explore it with our guests:

  • Owen Gottlieb, Ph.D., associate professor in the School of Interactive Games and Media at the Rochester Institute of Technology, founder and director of RIT's Interaction, Media and Learning Lab, and founder and director of the Initiative in Religion, Culture and Policy at the RIT MAGIC Center
  • Muhammad Shafiq, Ph.D., professor of religious studies at Nazareth College, and Muslim clergy member
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
