Rochester City School Board Commissioner James Patterson

Published November 18, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST
Rochester City School Board Commissioner James Patterson says it's time for him to speak out against a number of issues related to the City School District and the Board. In an opinion piece entitled, "Dismantling Barriers to Educational Learning and Success," Patterson outlines the challenges he thinks are plaguing the district and how he thinks the system is opposed to change. He also addresses what he calls unhealthy depictions of division among board members.

We sit down with Patterson to discuss all of this and more. Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
