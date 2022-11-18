Rochester City School Board Commissioner James Patterson says it's time for him to speak out against a number of issues related to the City School District and the Board. In an opinion piece entitled, "Dismantling Barriers to Educational Learning and Success," Patterson outlines the challenges he thinks are plaguing the district and how he thinks the system is opposed to change. He also addresses what he calls unhealthy depictions of division among board members.

We sit down with Patterson to discuss all of this and more. Our guest:

