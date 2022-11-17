© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Rev. Lewis Stewart and colleagues discuss Stewart's legacy in the community

Published November 17, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST
Rev. Lewis Stewart, Rev. Dwight Fowler, Rev. Marilyn Cunningham, and Lentory Johnson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on November 17, 2022
Community leader and United Christian Leadership Ministry founder and president Revered Lewis Stewart is retiring. Stewart's remarkable work in Rochester has led to policy changes related to criminal justice, relationship-building among groups, and a push for peace at a time when the city has seen stretches of violence.

Stewart will be honored at a UCLM event Thursday night, but first, he joins us on Connections with his colleagues to discuss his work and legacy in the community. Our guests:

Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
