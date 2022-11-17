Rev. Lewis Stewart and colleagues discuss Stewart's legacy in the community
Community leader and United Christian Leadership Ministry founder and president Revered Lewis Stewart is retiring. Stewart's remarkable work in Rochester has led to policy changes related to criminal justice, relationship-building among groups, and a push for peace at a time when the city has seen stretches of violence.
Stewart will be honored at a UCLM event Thursday night, but first, he joins us on Connections with his colleagues to discuss his work and legacy in the community. Our guests:
- Rev. Lewis Stewart, founder and retiring president of United Christian Leadership Ministry
- Rev. Dwight Fowler, incoming president of United Christian Leadership Ministry, and pastor at the First Church of God on Clarissa Street
- Rev. Marilyn Cunningham, senior pastor at Graves Memorial CME Church
- Lentory Johnson, member of United Christian Leadership Ministry, president of Generational Engagement Matters, and chairperson of the Light the Way Ministry at United Christian Leadership Ministry