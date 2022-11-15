© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Why can't we recycle more plastic products?

Published November 15, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST
A new report from Greenpeace is creating buzz about a so-called "myth" of plastics recycling. The report shows that the majority of plastic that well-intended recyclers put in blue bins -- about 95 percent -- ends up in landfills. According to Greenpeace, the recycling logo consumers find on plastics is deceiving because most plastic products are not recyclable. But some critics are pushing back on some of the content in the report.

This hour, we discuss the Greenpeace report with our guests, who help us understand recycling standards, technology, and what needs to be done to improve the plastic recycling system. Our guests:

Connections
