Political director David Zavac on campaign strategy and why the Kaptur campaign in Ohio overperformed

Published November 15, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST
The longest-serving woman in Congress was re-elected for another term last week. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio defeated a Republican candidate who had called for red states to secede from the union. JR Majewski was running a lot closer in the polls than what became the final result. So how did Kaptur over-perform in a state that has gone deep red? Some analysts have said it's a model for how campaigns for any party should be run across the country.

We talk with the Kaptur campaign's political director, as well as a local Democratic leader about campaign strategy. Our guests:

