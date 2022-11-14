© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Democrats on what's motivating their voters and where the party should go next

Published November 14, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST
Stephanie Townsend on "Connections."
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Stephanie Townsend appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, November 14, 2022.
We ask guests from different political sides about the lessons they're taking from a historic midterm election. We start with the left, where fears of a "red wave" turned into euphoria about keeping the Senate (at the very least).

What issues do they see as most motivating for voters? With all the talk about Ron DeSantis -- a swing state governor who has won big -- why isn't there equal buzz about Gretchen Whitmer? What does the last week mean for President Biden? Our guests:

  • Paul Hypolite, founder of Leading With Our Values, a government relations and public affairs firm
  • Stephanie Townsend, councilmember for the Pittsford Town Board
  • Denise King, former executive committee chair of the New York State Democratic Party
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
