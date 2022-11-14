An update from Ukraine
Our WXXI colleague Mikhail Gershteyn is in Ukraine, traveling to several parts of the country to visit family, assist with relief efforts, and document the war. He joins us to discuss the most recent events in Kherson and elsewhere. We also hear from Nazareth College professor and Ukraine native Olena Prokopovych.
Our guests:
- Mikhail Gershteyn, native of Ukraine, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI
- Olena Prokopovych, native of Ukraine, and associate professor of political science, and director of the Political Science Undergraduate Program in History, Politics, and Law at Nazareth College
- Elena Dilai, native of Ukraine