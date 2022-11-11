© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 9

Published November 11, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST
volunteering.jpg
www.cambridgeymca.org
/
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

It's our monthly discussion highlighting people and organizations making positive change in the region. During the second half of the program, we put a special focus on efforts to help people during the Thanksgiving holiday. This episode's group of do-gooders includes:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein