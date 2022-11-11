People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 9
It's our monthly discussion highlighting people and organizations making positive change in the region. During the second half of the program, we put a special focus on efforts to help people during the Thanksgiving holiday. This episode's group of do-gooders includes:
- Maribeth Weed, administrator at Community Food Cupboard of Rochester
- Barry Childs, founder and CEO of Africa Bridge
- Tim Giarrusso, president and co-founder of Rochester Community Inclusive Rowing
- Maggie Harris, community organizer with Community Lutheran Ministry
- Kimberle Ward, director of education for Villa of Hope School
- Laurie Prizel, event coordinator at Dimitri House
- Midge Thomas, community philanthropist