Connections

Why is polio reemerging?

Published November 8, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST
Dr. Geoff Weinberg on "Connections."
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Dr. Geoff Weinberg appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
In July, the U.S. saw its first case of polio since 2013. An unvaccinated man in his twenties was diagnosed with the disease after going to his doctor with partial leg paralysis. The man is a New York State resident. Poliovirus was detected in wastewater samples collected in downstate counties, prompting Governor Kathy Hochul to issue a statewide disaster emergency.

Why is polio reemerging? Doctors say it is tied to the pandemic, which has led to a country-wide lag in childhood vaccinations for many diseases. We discuss it all with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson"
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
