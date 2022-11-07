© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

How to handle blackface in 2022

Published November 7, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST
Shaun Nelms and Mercedes Phelan on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Shaun Nelms and Mercedes Phelan on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, November 7, 2022.
The Webster Central School District has reached out to students and parents after several white students showed up to a recent football game wearing blackface. Blackface has a long and deeply racist history in this country; it's used to dehumanize and mock Black people. The district has declined to join this conversation.

Our guests discuss how to handle blackface in 2022.

