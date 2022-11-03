Mark Johns and Mike DiTullio, candidates for Monroe County Legislature in the 8th District
The Monroe County Legislature has been mired in a tumultuous year, with Democratic Party infighting and a group of leaders who have failed to secure an agreement for a permanent public defender. This hour, we focus on one of the races that could determine the balance of power: the 8th District.
Our guests:
- Mark Johns, Republican running for Monroe County Legislature in the 8th District
- Mike DiTullio, Democrat running for Monroe County Legislature in the 8th District