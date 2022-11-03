© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Mark Johns and Mike DiTullio, candidates for Monroe County Legislature in the 8th District

Published November 3, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT
Mike DiTullio and Mark Johns on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
WXXI News
Mike DiTullio and Mark Johns appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, November 3, 2022.
The Monroe County Legislature has been mired in a tumultuous year, with Democratic Party infighting and a group of leaders who have failed to secure an agreement for a permanent public defender. This hour, we focus on one of the races that could determine the balance of power: the 8th District.

Our guests:

  • Mark Johns, Republican running for Monroe County Legislature in the 8th District
  • Mike DiTullio, Democrat running for Monroe County Legislature in the 8th District
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
