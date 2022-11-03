© 2022 WXXI News
Discussing how changes in New York election law have impacted third parties

Published November 3, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT
India Walton on "Connections."
India Walton appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, November 3, 2022.
For the first time since 1946, New York voters will have only two candidates for governor on their ballots. That's because in 2019, former governor Andrew Cuomo helped push through changes that make it much more difficult for third parties to get on -- or stay on -- the ballot.

We discuss the new rules, and what that means for parties not named Republican or Democratic. Our guests:

  • India Walton, senior advisor for special projects in Western New York for the Working Families Party
  • Stevie Vargas, regional director for Citizen Action of New York, and chair of the Rochester Chapter of the Working Families Party
  • Howie Hawkins, write-in candidate for governor for the Green Party
  • Larry Sharpe, write-in candidate for governor for the Libertarian Party
