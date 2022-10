We talk with Kenan Baldridge, who is running for New York State Senate in District 54. The Democrat is challenging Republican Pam Helming,** who is vying for reelection.

We talk with Baldridge about his platform and priorities for office. Our guest:



Kenan Baldridge, candidate for New York State Senate in District 54

**Pam Helming did not respond to an invitation to join a conversation on this program.