Steven Holden is a Democrat running for U.S. Congress. He's challenging Republican Claudia Tenney* in District 24. The district covers Cayuga, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates Counties, along with parts of Jefferson, Niagara, Orleans and Oswego Counties.

This hour, we talk with Holden about his platform and priorities for office. Our guest:



Steven Holden, candidate for U.S. Congress in District 24

*Rep. Tenney has not responded to an invitation to join a conversation on Connections.