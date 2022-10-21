© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Steven Holden, candidate for U.S. Congress in District 24

Published October 21, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT
Steven Holden on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Steven Holden appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, October 21, 2022.
Steven Holden is a Democrat running for U.S. Congress. He's challenging Republican Claudia Tenney* in District 24. The district covers Cayuga, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates Counties, along with parts of Jefferson, Niagara, Orleans and Oswego Counties. 

This hour, we talk with Holden about his platform and priorities for office. Our guest:

*Rep. Tenney has not responded to an invitation to join a conversation on Connections.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
