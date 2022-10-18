Discussing refugee resettlement in Utica

An upstate city has made national news as "the town that loves refugees." Utica has resettled close to 17,000 people from more than 40 countries. That was according to the Democrat and Chronicle in January. A documentary called "Utica: The Last Refuge" explores refugee resettlement in the city. It will be screened at the Little Theatre on Monday.

This hour, we preview the film, we hear one family's remarkable story, and we discuss the state of refugee resettlement in the current political and social climate. Our guests:

