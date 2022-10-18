© 2022 WXXI News
Discussing refugee resettlement in Utica

Published October 18, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT
An upstate city has made national news as "the town that loves refugees." Utica has resettled close to 17,000 people from more than 40 countries. That was according to the Democrat and Chronicle in January. A documentary called "Utica: The Last Refuge" explores refugee resettlement in the city. It will be screened at the Little Theatre on Monday.

This hour, we preview the film, we hear one family's remarkable story, and we discuss the state of refugee resettlement in the current political and social climate. Our guests:

  • Loch Phillips, director of "Utica: The Last Refuge"
  • Shelly Callahan, executive director of Mohawk Valley Refugee Resource Center in Utica
  • Tatjana Kulalic, refugee from Bosnia who now lives and works in Utica
  • Getachew Bashir, director of the refugee program for Catholic Charities Family and Community Services in Rochester
