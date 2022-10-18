© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Danielle Ponder on her debut album, "Some of Us Are Brave"

Published October 18, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT
Max Schulte
Danielle Ponder celebrates her debut solo album "Some of Us Are Brave" and sings at the Record Archive in Rochester, NY, on Sept. 16, 2022.
As CITY Magazine's Daniel Kushner recently wrote, "Music fans everywhere are picking up on what Rochesterians have known for years: Danielle Ponder is a star." The former attorney has been traveling the world, performing songs from her debut album, "Some of Us Are Brave." She has appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and shared the stage with artists like Chaka Khan, Earth Wind & Fire, and Marcus Mumford.

This hour, we talk with Ponder before she comes back for a hometown concert. Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
