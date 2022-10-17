© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

The benefits of biking

Published October 17, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT
Karen Rogers on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Karen Rogers appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, October 17, 2022.
Why do we bike? It's a question Reconnect Rochester will explore at an upcoming Rochester Street Films event.

We preview that with a conversation about the ways we benefit, both personally and as a society, when more people use cycling as a means of transportation. We also talk about how to build better bike infrastructure in Rochester. Our guests:

  • Justin Booth, executive director of GObike Buffalo
  • Scott MacRae, M.D., advisor for Reconnect Rochester, and community bike advocate
  • Karen Rogers, owner and trainer at Exercise Express, LLC
  • Rashad Smith, active transportation communications consultant 
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
