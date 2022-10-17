The benefits of biking
Why do we bike? It's a question Reconnect Rochester will explore at an upcoming Rochester Street Films event.
We preview that with a conversation about the ways we benefit, both personally and as a society, when more people use cycling as a means of transportation. We also talk about how to build better bike infrastructure in Rochester. Our guests:
- Justin Booth, executive director of GObike Buffalo
- Scott MacRae, M.D., advisor for Reconnect Rochester, and community bike advocate
- Karen Rogers, owner and trainer at Exercise Express, LLC
- Rashad Smith, active transportation communications consultant