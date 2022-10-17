Discussing the state of the local restaurant and bar industry

In April, more than 20 local restaurants and food establishments closed or announced their impending closure. That was according to the Democrat and Chronicle. Since the spring, the number has grown. The owners of Nox Cocktail and Lounge in the Village Gate announced earlier this month that their establishment would close on October 28. Restaurant and bar owners throughout the area say staffing shortages, rising costs, and lingering effects from the pandemic have made it difficult to do business.

This hour, we discuss the state of the local industry with our guests:

