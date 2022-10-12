© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Marilyn Mayo on the rise and normalization of white supremacy

Published October 12, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT
The Levine Center to End Hate is hosting Brave Spaces: Rochester's 3rd Annual Summit to End Hate. Their keynote speaker is Marilyn Mayo of the Anti-Defamation League. Mayo will discuss the rise and normalization of white supremacy.

The event is Friday, October 21st, but first, Mayo joins us on Connections. Our guests:

  • Marilyn Mayo, senior research fellow with the Center on Extremism at the Anti-Defamation League
  • Karen Elam, executive director of the Levine Center to End Hate at the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester
