J.R. Harris in his book, "Way Out There"

J.R. Harris is a wilderness trekker who has explored some of the most remote parts of the world. The New York City native's first solo adventure was a nearly 5,000-mile drive to the northernmost road in Alaska as a new college graduate in 1966. Since then, he has done more than 40 excursions -- from the Arctic to the Andes, through mountain ranges across the globe, and through the outback of Australia. His book, "Way Out There," details many of them.

Harris will be a guest of the Rochester/Genesee Valley chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club this week, but first, he joins us on Connections to discuss his travels, what he has learned from nature, and what he calls "the art of being afraid." Our guest:

