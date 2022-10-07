People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 8
We continue our series of conversations highlighting people and organizations in the community that are making positive change.
This hour's group of do-gooders includes:
- Scott Wager, co-founder and CEO of Expeditions of Empowerment
- Marlies Sullivan, vice president of Pet Pride Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center
- Wendy Barry, director of Galgos del Sol USA
- Wilson Southerland, artistic director of the Rochester Gay Men's Chorus
- Julia Oakley, executive director of Agape Haven of Abundance
- Natasha Besch-Turner, member of Color Fairport Green’s leadership team
- Megan Callanan Lasaponara, M.D., executive director of Kids Thrive 585
- Judi Swanson, founder of Kindness Champions