Discussing how demagoguery impacts democracy

Published October 3, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT
Recent elections in Europe have renewed questions and concerns about demagoguery. What exactly is demagoguery? And how does it impact democracy?

Our guests explore these questions and discuss the ways to recognize aspects of demagoguery. Our guests:

  • Sarah Burns, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Political Science in the College of Liberal Arts at RIT
  • Jeremy Sarachan, associate professor and chair of the Department of Media and Communication in the School of Arts and Sciences at St. John Fisher University
  • Hermann Vogelstein, concerned citizen and activist
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
