Discussing how demagoguery impacts democracy
Recent elections in Europe have renewed questions and concerns about demagoguery. What exactly is demagoguery? And how does it impact democracy?
Our guests explore these questions and discuss the ways to recognize aspects of demagoguery. Our guests:
- Sarah Burns, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Political Science in the College of Liberal Arts at RIT
- Jeremy Sarachan, associate professor and chair of the Department of Media and Communication in the School of Arts and Sciences at St. John Fisher University
- Hermann Vogelstein, concerned citizen and activist