© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing Monroe County's Climate Action Plan

Published September 30, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT
Clement Chung and Sue Hughes-Smith on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Clement Chung and Sue Hughes-Smith appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, September 30, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Monroe County has enacted its first plan to address climate change, setting a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 80 percent by 2050. County Executive Adam Bello signed the plan earlier this month at a county-owned solar farm outside of Hilton, two days after the county legislature passed it by a vote of 28-1.

How will the plan work? Our guests discuss it:

  • Sue Hughes-Smith, vice chair of the Monroe County Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee, and Monroe County Legislator, District 14
  • Clement Chung, deputy director of the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services
  • Kate Walker, member of the Monroe County Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee, and executive director at the New York State Center for Sustainable Materials Management
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein