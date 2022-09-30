Discussing Monroe County's Climate Action Plan
Monroe County has enacted its first plan to address climate change, setting a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 80 percent by 2050. County Executive Adam Bello signed the plan earlier this month at a county-owned solar farm outside of Hilton, two days after the county legislature passed it by a vote of 28-1.
How will the plan work? Our guests discuss it:
- Sue Hughes-Smith, vice chair of the Monroe County Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee, and Monroe County Legislator, District 14
- Clement Chung, deputy director of the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services
- Kate Walker, member of the Monroe County Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee, and executive director at the New York State Center for Sustainable Materials Management