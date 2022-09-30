© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

40 years since "Cheers," and what the show meant for bar culture

Published September 30, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT
Lauren Baer on "Connections."
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Lauren Baer appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, September 30, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

Forty years ago this week, a show called "Cheers" debuted on network television. The show would fall into the category of family-based sitcoms, because the bar regulars were essentially one big family. Norm, Cliff, Carla, Diane, Sam, Coach... They shared much of their lives together.

Four decades later, are there still bars where "everybody knows your name"? What's the legacy of "Cheers?" Our guests discuss it:

  • Bob Thompson, trustee professor and director of the Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University
  • Don Bush, owner of Marshall Street Bar and Grill
  • Lauren Baer, beer enthusiast
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein