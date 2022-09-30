40 years since "Cheers," and what the show meant for bar culture
Forty years ago this week, a show called "Cheers" debuted on network television. The show would fall into the category of family-based sitcoms, because the bar regulars were essentially one big family. Norm, Cliff, Carla, Diane, Sam, Coach... They shared much of their lives together.
Four decades later, are there still bars where "everybody knows your name"? What's the legacy of "Cheers?" Our guests discuss it:
- Bob Thompson, trustee professor and director of the Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University
- Don Bush, owner of Marshall Street Bar and Grill
- Lauren Baer, beer enthusiast