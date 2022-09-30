40 years since "Cheers," and what the show meant for bar culture

Forty years ago this week, a show called "Cheers" debuted on network television. The show would fall into the category of family-based sitcoms, because the bar regulars were essentially one big family. Norm, Cliff, Carla, Diane, Sam, Coach... They shared much of their lives together.

Four decades later, are there still bars where "everybody knows your name"? What's the legacy of "Cheers?" Our guests discuss it:

