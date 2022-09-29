© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the value of culturally competent mental health care

Published September 29, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT
Mike Boucher and Melanie Funchess on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
WXXI News
Mike Boucher and Melanie Funchess appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Data shows Black adults in the U.S. are more likely than white Americans to report persistent symptoms of emotional distress, but only one in three Black adults struggling with mental health challenges receives treatment. The reasons behind that are complex. As our guests discuss this hour, one reason is the lack of access to culturally competent care.

We talk with mental health practitioners who discuss what anti-racist, culturally competent mental health care looks like, and why it's important. Our guests:

  • Melanie Funchess, CEO and principal of Ubuntu Village Works LLC
  • Mike Boucher, co-director of counseling and community work at St. Joseph's Neighborhood Center
  • W. Henry Gregory, Jr., Ph.D., founder and clinical director of Rafiki Consortium, LLC 
  • Maisha Davis, LCSW-C, program and administrative director of Rafiki Consortium, LLC
