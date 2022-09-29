Discussing the value of culturally competent mental health care

Data shows Black adults in the U.S. are more likely than white Americans to report persistent symptoms of emotional distress, but only one in three Black adults struggling with mental health challenges receives treatment. The reasons behind that are complex. As our guests discuss this hour, one reason is the lack of access to culturally competent care.

We talk with mental health practitioners who discuss what anti-racist, culturally competent mental health care looks like, and why it's important. Our guests:

