Understanding NASA'S DART Mission
On Monday, NASA plowed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see if it could deflect its course. The DART Mission is a test to see if the tactic could protect Earth from a rogue asteroid in the future. Sounds like the plot of a Hollywood movie, but it's science!
Experts help us understand the mission and its goals. Our guests:
- David DeGraff, Ph.D., professor of physics and astronomy at Alfred University
- Roger Dube, Ph.D., physicist and emeritus professor at RIT
- Brian Koberlein, Ph.D., astrophysicist and science writer with the National Radio Astronomy Observatory