Connections

What does "affordable housing" mean?

Published September 21, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT
James Lloyd and Bret Garwood on "Connections."
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
James Lloyd and Bret Garwood appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
The term ‘affordable housing’ often raises more questions than answers: What is considered ‘affordable?” What is the difference between public housing and affordable housing? Who is eligible? How can it be accessed?

An upcoming conference will address these questions and more. We preview the event and examine the state of affordable housing in the region with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
