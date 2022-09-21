What does "affordable housing" mean?
The term ‘affordable housing’ often raises more questions than answers: What is considered ‘affordable?” What is the difference between public housing and affordable housing? Who is eligible? How can it be accessed?
An upcoming conference will address these questions and more. We preview the event and examine the state of affordable housing in the region with our guests:
- Bret Garwood, CEO of Home Leasing
- James Lloyd, director of policy for the New York State Association for Affordable Housing