Pulitzer Prize-winning author Andrea Elliott on her book, "Invisible Child"

New York Times reporter Andrea Elliott introduced the world to the story of Dasani, an 11-year-old girl who was homeless in New York City. Through a series of reports, readers learned of Dasani's family and its struggles with the system: poor conditions at a shelter; hunger; addiction; and more. Now Elliott has expanded the story into a Pulitzer Prize-winning book called "Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival and Hope in an American City."

Elliott will be the keynote speaker for an event honoring the work of Coordinated Care Services (CCSI) in Rochester this week. CCSI sees, in Rochester, the same issues that Elliott has uncovered for years in New York City. We discuss poverty and much more with our guests:

